nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.19–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $401.50 million-$403.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.49 million. nCino also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.03–$0.02 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCNO. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.11.

nCino Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.11. 909,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,194. nCino has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35.

Insider Transactions at nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. nCino’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that nCino will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $359,620.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,941,486.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $359,620.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,941,486.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $356,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,677.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,391 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in nCino by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in nCino by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in nCino by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,000 after acquiring an additional 46,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in nCino by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 27,467 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

