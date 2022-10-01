Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Short Interest Update

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,500 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 382,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Nelnet

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $122,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,945.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nelnet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Nelnet by 9,489.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Nelnet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nelnet by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nelnet by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after buying an additional 45,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nelnet Trading Down 0.4 %

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of NNI opened at $79.19 on Friday. Nelnet has a 52-week low of $72.94 and a 52-week high of $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 47.81, a current ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.99%.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

