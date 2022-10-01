Neo (NEO) One Day Volume Tops $41.86 Million

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $8.76 or 0.00045482 BTC on exchanges. Neo has a total market capitalization of $876.20 million and $41.86 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neo has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Neo Profile

NEO is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “Neo was founded by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang in 2014 under the name Antshares. The original source code was published to GitHub in July 2015 and the MainNet subsequently launched in October 2016.In 2017, Antshares was rebranded to Neo as it implemented Smart Contracts 2.0. It underwent aggressive global expansion as hundreds of new developers poured onto the blockchain. Neo leadership began distributing NEO token rewards to groups and individuals that contributed to the growth of the Neo platform. Some of the earliest groups to join Neo included COZ, NeoEconoLabs, and O3 Labs.In 2021, Neo is being upgraded to version 3.0, known as N3. As a project that began in June 2018, the N3 upgrade represents the biggest advancement in Neo’s history. It is aimed at bringing the first all-in-one blockchain development experience to the industry, packed with powerful native features such as distributed storage, oracles, and name services. Neo N3 also boasts a simpler and more modular architecture than its predecessors, along with improved governance and economic model.Neo is an open-source community-driven blockchain platform.A feature-complete blockchain platform for building decentralized applications. Neo enables developers to digitize and automate the management of assets through smart contracts. It also provides powerful native infrastructures such as decentralized storage, oracles, and domain name service, creating a solid foundation for the Next-Gen Internet.With a total of 100 million tokens, NEO has two main features:- The right to vote in elections to determine NEO council members;- The right to claim GAS, needed to perform transactions in the NEO networkThe minimum unit of NEO is 1 and tokens are indivisible. This means if you are withdrawing from an exchange to your wallet, you must withdraw in whole numbers. It also means that NEO is one of the scarcest public blockchain tokens, as it cannot be broken down into smaller pieces.”

