Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $283.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $211.00.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $307.51.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 1.8 %

Netflix stock opened at $235.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.