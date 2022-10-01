New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Stock Price Up 2.9%

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 33,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,473,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

New Gold Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $600.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.80.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter. New Gold had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 13.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

