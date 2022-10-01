New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.50.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $147.51 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $140.33 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.88 and a 200-day moving average of $172.15.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.