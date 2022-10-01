New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.49 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $706,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,533,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $688.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $754.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $637.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $643.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,342,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,640 shares of company stock valued at $34,832,158 over the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

