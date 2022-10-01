New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,600 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

