New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $232.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

