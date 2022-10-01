New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 33,257.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 204,866 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.33.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $243.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $242.70 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

