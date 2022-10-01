Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.0 days.

Nexans Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXPRF traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $89.10. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 143. Nexans has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $104.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nexans from €83.00 ($84.69) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale cut Nexans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nexans from €83.00 ($84.69) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

About Nexans

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. It operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment provides cabling systems and smart energy solutions for buildings, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructures, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

