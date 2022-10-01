Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NXST stock opened at $166.85 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.69 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,481.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at $17,569,732.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock worth $3,257,923. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.43.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.