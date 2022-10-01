Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.52

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.90. The company has a market cap of C$32.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.16.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Company Profile

Next Hydrogen Solutions ( CVE:NXH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water and electricity electrolyzers to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. It offers commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

