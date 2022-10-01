NextDAO Achieves Market Cap of $587,700.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $587,700.00 and $289,584.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NextDAO has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,442,888,855 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax.

NextDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform.nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications.nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

