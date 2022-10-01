NEXT’s (NXT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,100 ($97.87) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,350 ($76.73) to GBX 5,500 ($66.46) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NEXT currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,325 ($88.51).

NEXT Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NEXT stock opened at GBX 4,801 ($58.01) on Tuesday. NEXT has a 52-week low of GBX 4,594 ($55.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,440 ($101.98). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,052.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,155.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 916.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99.

NEXT Cuts Dividend

About NEXT

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a GBX 66 ($0.80) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

