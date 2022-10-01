NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

NIKE Stock Down 12.8 %

NKE stock traded down $12.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.12. 48,176,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,626,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.65. The company has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.19.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

