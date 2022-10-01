Nippon Building Fund Incorporation (OTCMKTS:NBFJF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nippon Building Fund Incorporation (OTCMKTS:NBFJF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 727,000.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of 704,000.00.

Nippon Building Fund Incorporation Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NBFJF opened at 5,500.00 on Tuesday. Nippon Building Fund Incorporation has a 52-week low of 5,500.00 and a 52-week high of 5,925.00.

About Nippon Building Fund Incorporation

NBF (Nippon Building Fund Inc) is Japan's largest real estate investment trust (J-REIT) which invests in office buildings primarily in Tokyo as well as nationwide. its objective is to source the solid growth of the stable revenues from its assets through exploitation of Mitsui Fudossan's know-how.

