Nippon Building Fund Incorporation (OTCMKTS:NBFJF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nippon Building Fund Incorporation (OTCMKTS:NBFJF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 727,000.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of 704,000.00.
Nippon Building Fund Incorporation Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NBFJF opened at 5,500.00 on Tuesday. Nippon Building Fund Incorporation has a 52-week low of 5,500.00 and a 52-week high of 5,925.00.
About Nippon Building Fund Incorporation
