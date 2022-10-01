Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,359,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nitches Stock Performance
Shares of NICH stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 750,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,717. Nitches has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.
Nitches Company Profile
