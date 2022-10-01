Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,500 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the August 31st total of 209,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 104.1 days.

Nitori Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NCLTF traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day moving average is $102.57. Nitori has a 52 week low of $82.47 and a 52 week high of $193.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nitori from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

