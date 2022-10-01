Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $270.20.

Nordson Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $212.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $272.28.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. CX Institutional bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Nordson by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

