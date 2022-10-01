Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Update

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the August 31st total of 19,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Northrim BanCorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3,765.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th.

Northrim BanCorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,521. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average is $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $241.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.67. Northrim BanCorp has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $47.34.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.10). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.02%.

About Northrim BanCorp

(Get Rating)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.