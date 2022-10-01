Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.79

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $0.79. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 3,180 shares trading hands.

Nova LifeStyle Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 79.61% and a negative net margin of 144.99%.

About Nova LifeStyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

