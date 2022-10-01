Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,933,000 after acquiring an additional 486,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,865,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,219,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.41. The firm has a market cap of $168.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

