NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Short Interest Down 19.3% in September

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXPGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRXP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,489. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

In other NRx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Daniel C. Javitt sold 784,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $791,903.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,872,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,971,630.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

