NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Short Interest Down 19.3% in September

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRXP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,489. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NRx Pharmaceuticals

In other NRx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Daniel C. Javitt sold 784,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $791,903.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,872,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,971,630.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NRx Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.