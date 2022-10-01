Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Short Interest Up 44.0% in September

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the August 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NCA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 37,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,138. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

