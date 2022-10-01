Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the August 31st total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 591,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NAD stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 200.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.