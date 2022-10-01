NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $11.59.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

