NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,317 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,302,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $147.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

