Obyte One Day Trading Volume Tops $7,510.00 (GBYTE)

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.91 or 0.00077343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Obyte has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $12.26 million and $7,510.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Obyte

Obyte’s launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 822,137 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball.

Buying and Selling Obyte

According to CryptoCompare, “.Obyte is a distributed ledger based on directed acyclic graph (DAG). Access to Obyte ledger is decentralized, disintermediated, free (as in freedom), equal, and open.”

