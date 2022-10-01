Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.30

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Octopus Apollo VCT Stock Performance
LON OAP3 opened at GBX 48.80 ($0.59) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £285.06 million and a PE ratio of 697.14. Octopus Apollo VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 42 ($0.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 52 ($0.63).
About Octopus Apollo VCT
