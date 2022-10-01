Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Short Interest Update

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the August 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,024. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $132.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.21.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

