Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Purchased by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 124.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,082 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,311 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 15,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $251,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,016. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Several research firms have commented on ONB. StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of ONB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,996. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.86. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $430.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.