Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $426.00 million-$434.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.98 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.79 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $75.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.01.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

