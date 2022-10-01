OMNI – People Driven (OAI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $208,797.00

OMNI – People Driven (OAI) traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. One OMNI – People Driven coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OMNI – People Driven has traded 85.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMNI – People Driven has a total market capitalization of $321.78 and approximately $208,797.00 worth of OMNI – People Driven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069610 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10641761 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OMNI – People Driven Profile

OMNI – People Driven’s total supply is 638,607,284 coins and its circulating supply is 205,326,097 coins. OMNI – People Driven’s official Twitter account is @OMNI_AI.

Buying and Selling OMNI – People Driven

