Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.1% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Oracle by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.99. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.