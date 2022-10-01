Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the August 31st total of 872,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 808,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Orange Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ORAN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Orange has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ORAN. StockNews.com lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Orange from €10.50 ($10.71) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orange Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orange by 87.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,285 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,982,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,331,000 after buying an additional 37,522 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Orange by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,160,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after buying an additional 179,689 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after buying an additional 221,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,012,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,915,000 after buying an additional 58,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

