OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $0.87 on Friday. OrganiGram has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.59.

OrganiGram ( NASDAQ:OGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in OrganiGram by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,982,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,695 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth about $3,706,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OrganiGram by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,072,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 840,951 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in OrganiGram by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 211,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in OrganiGram by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 512,625 shares during the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

