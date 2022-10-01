Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Origin Energy Price Performance

OGFGY stock remained flat at $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,175. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29. Origin Energy has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $4.86.

Origin Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0014 per share. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

Origin Energy Company Profile

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.

