Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,235 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 563.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,235 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 347.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 359,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after buying an additional 279,218 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 130,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PAPR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.57. The stock had a trading volume of 17,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,956. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $29.84.

