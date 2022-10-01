Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,836 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.61. The company had a trading volume of 719,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,172. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75.

