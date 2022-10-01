Orion Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $1,740,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 693.8% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.82.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 387,899 shares of company stock worth $128,861,605. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $6.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.35. 4,474,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,524. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $224.22 and a fifty-two week high of $341.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

