Orion Capital Management LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.3% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM
In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Price Performance
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
