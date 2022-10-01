Orion Capital Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.6% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40,306.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 190,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after buying an additional 190,247 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 25,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $80.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,023,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,600. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.45.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.