Orion Capital Management LLC Has $69,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.95. 1,734,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,089. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.