Orion Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

DE traded down $7.11 on Friday, reaching $333.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.15 and its 200 day moving average is $360.98. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

