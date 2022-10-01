Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Short Interest Update

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNFGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the August 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDNF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54. Orrön Energy AB has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orrön Energy AB (publ) operates as an independent renewable energy company. It has wind and hydro assets in the Nordics, a wind farm in Finland, a hydropower plant in Norway, and a Karskruv wind farm in southern Sweden. The company was formerly known as Lundin Energy AB (publ) and changed its name to Orrön Energy AB (publ) in July 2022.

See Also

