OST Price Reaches $0.0005 (OST)

OST (OST) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. OST has a market cap of $391,956.64 and $30,009.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OST has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,301.81 or 1.00004346 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064756 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010362 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00064883 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00082770 BTC.

About OST

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OST is ost.com.

OST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. Discord | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.