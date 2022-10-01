OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Short Interest Up 28.7% in September

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,800 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the August 31st total of 446,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,149.6 days.

OZ Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OZMLF remained flat at $16.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630. OZ Minerals has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OZMLF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

OZ Minerals Company Profile

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

