Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton cut its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 517.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $413,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,073. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.81.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

