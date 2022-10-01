PalGold (PALG) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $156,901.69

PalGold (PALG) traded up 30.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, PalGold has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar. PalGold has a market capitalization of $156,901.69 and approximately $11,693.00 worth of PalGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PalGold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069565 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10634810 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PalGold Coin Profile

PalGold’s total supply is 99,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 33,350,487 coins. PalGold’s official Twitter account is @indiaplayandli1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PalGold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PalGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PalGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PalGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

